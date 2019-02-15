Register
18:03 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial Intelligence

    Why AI 'Writer' Tech Scares Silicon Valley Developers Who Trained It

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Alarmed by the ability of an unsupervised language system to generate deceptive, biased, or abusive content, OpenAI developers have withheld the release of a trained AI, replacing it with a smaller model for researchers to experiment.

    OpenAI, based in San Francisco, is an artificial intelligence research organization supported by the likes of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. In their recent announcement, OpenAI researchers admitted that the malicious applications of the GPT-2 AI model include the ability to generate misleading news articles, impersonate others online and create abusive or faked content to post on social media.

    GPT-2 generates text samples, using data scraped from approximately 8 million web pages and producing content "close to human quality."

    While it may take the AI several takes to generate a convincing sample of text, its ability to automate the production of spam/phishing content among other risks prompted the developers to instead release a much smaller model.

    "Due to concerns about large language models being used to generate deceptive, biased, or abusive language at scale, we are only releasing a much smaller version of GPT-2 along with sampling code. We are not releasing the dataset, training code, or GPT-2 model weights," OpenAI said. 

    To demonstrate the difference between text samples, generated by humans and GPT-2, the developers provided an example of AI work:

    Human and GPT-2 generated text samples
    © Photo: OpenAI
    Human and GPT-2 generated text samples

    "Overall, we find that it takes a few tries to get a good sample, with the number of tries depending on how familiar the model is with the context. When prompted with topics that are highly represented in the data (Brexit, Miley Cyrus, Lord of the Rings, and so on), it seems to be capable of generating reasonable samples about 50% of the time. The opposite is also true: on highly technical or esoteric types of content, the model can perform poorly," the developers explained.

    Applications of AI in the fields of cybersecurity, gaming, intelligence gathering among others have been backed by private developers and governments alike.

    Among latest efforts to boost AI research, the US President Donlad Trump issued an order to prioritise artificial intelligence efforts. The so-called American AI Initiative encourages more AI-centric education and calls for more access to the data and cloud computing tools needed to build AI systems, as well as supports government collaboration with private-sector and academic entities. 

    READ MORE: AI Might Actually Become Mankind's Doom, WARNS Digital Strategy Consultant

    Related:

    Google-Developed AI Beats Two Human Pros in Strategy Game
    AI Might Actually Become Mankind's Doom, WARNS Digital Strategy Consultant
    Tags:
    artificial intelligence, technology, San Francisco, Silicon Valley

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse