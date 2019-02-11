Register
12:09 GMT +311 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Magnificent CME Erupts on the Sun

    NASA Invited Russia to Develop Radiation Alert System - Researcher

    CC BY 2.0 / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Magnificent CME Erupts on the Sun
    Tech
    Get short URL
    121

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA's Johnson Space Center has invited Russian scientists to jointly develop a system of forecasting radiation hazards during solar flares to protect crew of NASA' s prospective lunar-orbit space station Gateway, Mikhail Panasyuk, the head of the Skobeltsyn Institute of Nuclear Physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University, said.

    "We have recently received a letter from from our US colleagues working in the field of radiation safety at the Johnson Space Center with a proposal to discuss creation of a system to predict radiation hazards from solar flares for long-term interplanetary flights. And, first of all, we are talking about the lunar near-moon station," Panasyuk said.

    READ MORE: NASA Administrator Says Agency Plans to ‘Go to the Moon and Stay'

    "Russia has created a system of radiation control in the near-Earth space at different orbits, from lower to geostationary ones. It is a big achievement," the researcher said.

    The Russian scientists are ready to share the obtained information with European partners who are researching space radiation effects within CRREAT project, Panasyuk added.

    Ultraviolet Telescope

    SpaceX Crew Dragon
    CC0
    Launch of Unmanned US Dragon 2 Spacecraft to ISS Set for March 2 - Russian Source
    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has refused to help transport the Russian ultraviolet telescope designed for studying ultra-high energy cosmic rays to the International Space Station (ISS), and the optical instrument will have to be delivered in parts on several Russian Progress spacecraft, Panasyuk stressed.

    "If the necessary funds are allocated and the technical issues are resolved, the delivery of the telescope to the ISS is expected to take place in 2022-2023," Mikhail Panasyuk said, adding however, that the telescope is too big to fit into the Progress spacecraft and will be delivered in parts.

    The scientist noted that Russia suggested that the United States could bring the telescope to the ISS aboard the US Dragon spacecraft.

    "However… NASA came up with its own project POEMMA, [which envisages the launch of] two satellites with ultraviolet telescopes. But the time frame for its implementation is the end of 2020s," the director added.

    The Russian ultraviolet telescope is part of the Extreme Universe Space Observatory (EUSO) project on the research into ultra-high energy cosmic rays.

    Related:

    NASA Deduces the Lifespan of a New Island in the Pacific
    NASA Unravels Secrets of 'Most Striking' Spiral Galaxy (VIDEO)
    MH370 Sighting Claimed to Be Spotted on NASA Satellite PHOTO
    Tags:
    radiation, scientists, ISS, NASA, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse