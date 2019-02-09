Russia's First Manned Lunar Mission Expected to Land on Moon in 2031

"The purpose of the mission is to carry the crew to the Moon," the mission plan for 2031 says, adding that the crew members will be practising certain operations related to "the cosmonauts' activities on the Moon" and perform tasks set by the Russian Academy of Sciences.
In 2033, cosmonauts are scheduled to undertake long-distance trips on the lunar rover to conduct scientific research and test robotic systems.
The construction of the first Russian lunar base is set to begin in 2034 and continue in 2035, the document says.
