US Cargo Spacecraft Cygnus Departs From ISS (VIDEO)

The operation was controlled by US astronaut Anne McClain and her Canadian colleague David Saint-Jacques. The spacecraft will now perform a 17-day nanosatellite deployment mission and after that, on February 25, will burn over the Pacific Ocean while entering the atmosphere.
Next month, the US spacecraft Crew Dragon and Russia’s Soyuz MS-12 will dock with the ISS with the latter going to deliver three new crew members to the space station.
#Cygnus waits on the end of SSRMS for release. Congrats to all involved in this successful cargo mission, and thank you for the resupply! pic.twitter.com/bqicRUmGsS— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) February 8, 2019
