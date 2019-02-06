90s Video Game Classics Making a Comeback Right Before Valentine's Day

Videogame fans were overjoyed at the recent announcement by Nintendo Switch Online that Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby's Adventure would be included in the subscription service's February updates.

Super Mario Bros. 2, first released in 1998, and Kirby's Adventure, a 1993 platform game, will be added to the nostalgia line-up of games available on Nintendo Switch Online — including Donkey Kong and Yoshi — on 13 February.

The news received a warm welcome from fans online:

Super Mario Bros.2 lets players choose from several protagonists to battle through numerous stages of the game, including Mario and Luigi, but also Toad and Princess Toadstool.

In order to enjoy the newly introduced classics, subscribers will have to cash out for the service, which costs $19.99 yearly.

