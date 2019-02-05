Tinder-Inspired Adoption App Helps Dog Lovers Match With Man's Best Friend

GetPet, a new, Tinder-inspired app launched in January, is helping dog lovers in their search to find the perfect canine companion. Just remember, swipe right!

Created by a group of techies in Lithuania, the app came about after creators spotted a stray dog walking down a nearby street during one of the group's workshop sessions. Vaidas Gecevičius, one of the app's developers, explained to AP that the app is similar to Tinder in that you can swipe for a companion, with the ultimate goal of arranging a meet-up.

"It is like Tinder, but with dogs," he said. "You can arrange a meeting with the dog — a date."

After downloading the app, users can swipe through various profiles, which typically include pictures of dogs available for adoption, as well as information regarding their temperament, size and other key details.

If interested, users can swipe right; they can swipe left to dismiss a dog (but how?) and continue with their search. The app currently only features dogs (because dogs rule), but it will eventually begin to incorporate profiles of cats and other animals into the rotation.

Ilona Reklaityte, the founder of the SOS Gyvūnai animal shelter in Vilnius, told the news outlet that she welcomed GetPet's innovative approach to finding forever homes for stray dogs.

"It gives us more chances to find our pets new owners and a new home, and that means we can then help other dogs still on the streets," Reklaityte said. "We have 140 dogs right now. Sometimes we give away one or two of them every day, but now we receive [many] more calls, and people are coming more often."

GetPet joins the likes of dozens of dog-focused apps such as Bark Buddy, Twindog, Get Your Pet and Pawfect Match that help potential adopters pick their perfect pooch and assist owners in finding new friends for their four-legged children.