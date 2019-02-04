Over 10 Liters of Water Leaked From Space Toilet at US Segment at ISS - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 10 liters of water leaked from the toilet at the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday and had to be collected across the segment by the crew using towels, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik Monday.

"Our colleagues at the Tranquillity mode had an incident on Friday. Astronauts separated the water supply line and the liquid leaked. Over 10 liters of water leaked before the problem was fixed. The crew had to collect the water using towels," the source said.

The leakage comes several months after the ISS crew detected a minor air leak caused by a microfracture on a wall of the orbital module of the Soyuz MS-09. The hole was sealed by the crew on the same day, and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos set up a special commission to investigate the incident.

On December 11, Russian cosmonauts on board the ISS, Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Prokopyev, carried out a spacewalk to examine the hole in the spacecraft, found in late August.

The cosmonauts cut off three pieces of micrometeoroid protection to take samples of the sealer and the surface surrounding the microfracture. The samples were delivered to Earth, where they should be handed over to investigators to determine the causes of the hole on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.