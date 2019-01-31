Register
04:37 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Operator putting plutonium dioxide powder in a container for storage and processing using handler.

    Radiation Alarms Sound at Japanese Nuclear Fuel Recycling Lab

    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Radiation alarms were triggered at a major Japanese nuclear lab Wednesday afternoon, but no workers were exposed.

    Nine workers at the Nuclear Fuel Cycle Engineering Laboratories in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, were nearly exposed to radiation while changing the plastic covers on two canisters of MOX, a mixture of plutonium and uranium, but they were wearing proper safety gear and quickly escaped into another room, Shinichi Nishikawa, a Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) official, told the press at a Wednesday briefing.

    US federal state regulators warned about a radioactive uranium leak that occurred at a nuclear fuel plant in South Carolina. Above: Reporters point to a hole in the wall with a radioactive warning on it near the containment vessel of the Unit 1 reactor during a tour of the Browns Ferry nuclear plant in Athens, Ala., Friday, March 25, 2011
    © AP Photo / Dave Martin)
    Radioactive Uranium Leaked at South Carolina Nuclear Fuel Plant

    All nine of the workers who were in the room when the radiation leak occurred were cleared with no ill effects to their health, Nishikawa told a news conference.

    Further, sensors outside the facility recorded no abnormal radiation levels, public broadcaster NHK reported.

    JAEA officials are investigating the cause of the leak and believe it to be damage to the plastic covers, the Japan Times noted.

    The facility was once used to produce nuclear fuel, but since 2001 it has been in the process of being dismantled. Workers at the facility were collecting fuel still stored there.

    AP noted that in an effort to burn through its large stockpiles of plutonium left over from Japan's poor fuel recycling program, the country's plants have been using plutonium as MOX fuel in conventional thermal nuclear reactors instead of the "fast neutron" reactors optimized for MOX fuel, the plutonium for which is derived from weapons-grade fissile material.

    In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo
    © AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/Pool
    'Negative Effects of Chernobyl and Fukushima Are Striking' - Professor

    AP notes that JAEA is in possession of about half of Japan's reprocessed plutonium, amounting to about 10.5 tons' worth of the material, while another 37 tons are stored overseas.

    Anti-nuclear sentiment has grown in Japan following the disaster at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in 2011, when a powerful 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami caused extensive damage to the plant, leading to partial meltdowns in three of its six nuclear reactors. That has slowed the use of nuclear fuel as well.

    In June 2017, another accident at Tokai resulted in five workers being exposed to radiation when a bag containing uranium oxide and plutonium oxide powder exploded in an improperly sealed research chamber, spewing radioactive material across the room, the Mainichi reported.

    Related:

    Japan's Atomic Bomb Survivors Urge Abe to Join Nuclear Weapon Ban Deal - Reports
    DPRK Slams Extension of US-Japan Nuclear Pact as US Double Standard - Report
    Japan Mulls Global Fund to Pay for North Korea Nuclear Disarmament – Reports
    Japan May Provide Economic Aid to N Korea If Nuclear Issue Settled - Minister
    Japan Foreign Minister Wants to Keep Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    protective suit, uranium, plutonium, nuclear fuel, Recycling, radiation detector, Japanese Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse