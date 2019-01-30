Register
17:57 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Whatsapp app

    This Simple Method Lets You Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The feature allowing users to delete messages that they accidently sent to all recipients was included in the popular messenger app a long time ago, easing the lives of many users; but another WhatsApp feature has apparently come in conflict with it, essentially rendering it useless.

    A new simple method that allows users to read deleted messages in WhatsApp has recently been revealed. It turns out that by simply reinstalling the application, some users are able to read messages that were sent to them, but were later deleted by the author for both themselves and the recipient.

    Facebook logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Privacy Concerns Arise as Facebook Reveals Whatsapp, Instagram Integration Plans

    The method only works for those who have enabled the message backup feature. When WhatsApp is reinstalled, it restores all the messages from the backup including those that had been marked as deleted by the sender.

    In fact, these messages were never actually removed from the users' phones, but just hidden by the caption "this message was deleted". After being restored from the backup file, the messages lose their "deleted" marking and are thus no longer hidden from the user.

    READ MORE: WhatsApp Bug Left Users Exposed to Hacking When Answering Video Call

    This new method is much easier and safer than one that was discovered back in 2017. That method suggested using third-party applications to recover the history of smartphone notifications. Since the deleted messages initially popped up in the notification, their text would have been stored in the phone's history. However, the apps that were used to access the history could potentially contain viruses or spyware, rendering them unsafe for the user's privacy.

    Earlier, a privacy issue surfaced in the popular iOS app, FaceTime, allowing ordinary users to tap into each other's iPhones. The bug allowed the FaceTime caller to hear what was happening on the other end, prior to the receiver of the call picking up the phone. Apple temporarily disabled FaceTime's conference call feature, which had been used to activate the bug and promised to fix it in the next security patch.

    Related:

    Privacy Concerns Arise as Facebook Reveals Whatsapp, Instagram Integration Plans
    Facebook Plans to Integrate With WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger – Reports
    Twitter Toxic Over WhatsApp's Move to Limit Message-Sharing to Battle Fake News
    Facebook Working on Cryptocurrency for WhatsApp Transactions – Reports
    Beware New Virus: WhatsApp Gold is Here to Hack & Ruin Your Phone
    WhatsApp Execs Meet With Indian Officials Following 30 Fake News Lynchings
    WhatsApp Rolls Out Television Campaign in India to Fight Fake News
    Tags:
    bug or feature, bug, security, privacy, WhatsApp, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse