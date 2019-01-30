Register
02:37 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Twitter

    Twitter Suspends 61 ‘Fake News' Bot Accounts Ahead of Israeli Elections

    © Sputnik /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Elad Ratson, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's London-based special envoy for digital diplomacy, revealed Monday that Twitter had suspended 61 accounts the ministry says were targeting Israeli voters with fake news ahead of the state's April 9 elections.

    Per Ratson's count, the total of suspended bot accounts now stands at 343 since elections were first announced in late December 2018. A spreadsheet provided by Ratson shows the majority of accounts were written in English, with three in Arabic, one in Russian and another in German.

    Bots
    © Photo : Collage
    US Company Behind Election Meddling Report Helps Businesses ‘Smear Critics as Russian Bots’

    Forty-three of the accounts boasted small followings in the single digits, with 10 pages carrying zero followers. Thirteen of the listed accounts only had one follower; seven accounts had two followers; six accounts had three; three accounts had four; two had five followers; and two pages had a meager six followers.

    Only four accounts had followings that surpassed the 1,000 mark, with the largest at 15,995 and belonging to a since-deleted account linked to a user named Stripes Girl. That particular account was created on July 16, 2018, and run off of the Hootsuite platform.

    Most of the accounts were launched in November 2018, weeks before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition announced on December 24, 2018, that early elections would be held in April.

    ​Although Ratson didn't offer any information in regards to the origin of the suspended accounts, this isn't a new phenomenon. In fact, the Post previously reported on a bot network that was targeting journalists in an effort to have them share or report a false story as a means to give it legitimacy. Links offered up to Israeli journalist tied into websites that were made to appear like a legitimate news site.

    Haaretz in August 2018 reported on a network examined by Israeli-based investigator Noam Rotem, noting that it was suspected that the bots were being "activated" by Israeli political sources who intended to spread a right-wing message.

    Social media
    CC0
    US Democrats Launch Software to Identify Social Media Bots Ahead of Midterms - Reports

    A source familiar with the matter previously told the Times of Israel that Twitter had a good standing with the Israeli government when it came to monitoring malicious bots, and as such, would be "doing more work" as Israeli elections get closer.

    Earlier this month, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and tech company Commun.it banded together in an effort to create a program that would collect information on accounts that shared fake news, according to the Jerusalem Post, which reported that the app would allow netizens to report fake accounts to officials.

    The Post reported that through a cooperation between journalists, researchers and the Foreign Ministry, a total of 282 accounts had been shuttered after investigators were able to provide evidence that showed the accounts were spreading fake content, connected to bots and engaged in bot-like activity.

    Ratson's announcement came moments after Facebook announced on Monday that it would be implementing new tools and restrictions that would help prevent foreign interference and make political ads more transparent ahead of Israeli elections. The Times reported that Facebook's new measures would be enforced in March.

    Related:

    Twitter Blows Up After UAE 'Gender Equality' Award Won Entirely by Men
    Cock-Up: Owner Sells UK Football Club After Displaying His Penis on Twitter
    Twitter Shocked as Bader Eliminates Emelianenko 35 Seconds Into Bout (VIDEO)
    Twitter Mob Incensed By US Congresswoman Retweeting Rania Khalek
    Netizens Claim Meghan Markle's Baby Bump 'Fake' as #Megxit Spreads on Twitter
    Tags:
    Bots, Twitter, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse