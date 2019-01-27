Russia Registering Maneuvers of US Subsatellite Since April - Astro Space Center

According to the document, the Russian automated system for warning about hazardous situations in the near-Earth space environment registered the detachment of USA-285 and USA-286 subsatellites from the EAGLE carrier satellite on April 23, 2018.
Earlier, Astro Space Center said in a document that the Russian systems had registered intensive movement of four US GSSAP military satellites.
The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), is a space surveillance satellite program operated by the United States Air Force. GSSAP spacecraft provide characterization of other satellites in Earth's orbit. There are four spacecraft that operate in "near-geosynchronous orbit."
