SpaceX Says Successfully Test-Fired Falcon 9 Rocket for Dragon 2 Spacecraft

"Static fire test complete — targeting February launch from historic Launch Complex 39A for Crew Dragon’s first demonstration flight!" the company said via Twitter.
SpaceX traditionally conducts static fire tests prior to the launch. In September 2016, the Falcon 9 rocket exploded while being fueled for a test fire. The company suspended launches for several months, resuming them in January 2017. According to the results of the investigation, the explosion during the pre-launch refueling occurred due to an emergency situation in a Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel (COPV) inside a liquid oxygen tank of the second stage of the rocket.
