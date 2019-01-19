To LOL or Not to LOL? Facebook Reportedly Develops New Meme Hub

The new youth-oriented product is expected to entice its target audience with a selection of funny videos and “Gif-like clips”, although sources familiar with its design have described it as “cringey”.

Seeking to boost its popularity among the teenagers, social media giant Facebook is now working on a new video service called LOL, aimed at this particular demographic.

According to TechCrunch, LOL is essentially a “special feed of funny videos and GIF-like clips” which draws its content from top meme pages on Facebook.

The product has reportedly already reached the private beta stage, with about 100 high-school students, who signed NDAs, participating in it with parental consent.

A Facebook representative confirmed that they’re currently “running a small scale test” of the new platform with a limited number of US users, and that it is "in the early stages right now".

A TechCrunch source familiar with the project claimed, however, that LOL’s design feels “cringey”, as if “Facebook is futilely pretending to be young and hip”, with many social media users apparently holding the same opinion.

Pure cringe😬 — beto (@mobiledummy_) 19 января 2019 г.

​"After years of parents overrunning Facebook, teens have grown sceptical of the app and many have fled for Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube. Parachuting into the memespehere may come off as inauthentic posing and Facebook could find it difficult to build a young fanbase for LOL," the website remarked.

