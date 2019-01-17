Register
15:07 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    One artist’s concept of Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69, the next flyby target for NASA’s New Horizons mission

    NASA Reveals VIDEO of Probe's Close Flyby of Asteroid on Solar System's Edge

    NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Alex Parker
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The peculiar shape of the Ultima Thule, the asteroid located some 1 billion miles (1.6 billion km) past Pluto, which the New Horizons space probe flew past on January 1, has got space enthusiasts talking.

    The gif, released by NASA and tweeted by Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, which co-engineered the New Horizons spacecraft, shows the clockwise, "propeller-like" rotation of the Ultima Thule asteroid as it was photographed by the probe's onboard Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) earlier this month.

    In a press release, NASA explained that the New Horizons probe approached to within just 17,100 miles (28,000 km) of the asteroid, adding that the images were processed and sharpened to enhance detail.

    "The rotation period of Ultima Thule is about 16 hours, so the movie covers a little under half a rotation," NASA explained. Scientists will now " use these images to help determine the three-dimensional shape of Ultima Thule, in order to better understand its nature and origin," the release added.

    Space
    CC0 / Pixabay
    ‘Studying Ultima Thule Could Help Answer How Our Planet Came to be’ - Scientist
    The New Horizons space probe flew past the 2014 MU69 Ultima Thule asteroid, located at the edge of our solar system, some 6.5 billion km from the Sun, on 1 January. As its name indicates, the asteroid was first discovered by the Hubble orbital telescope in 2014. NASA dubbed it the "Ultima Thule", meaning "The Edge of the World" in March 2018. Astronomers say the flyby will give scientists important clues on how planets, moons and other objects in the solar system are formed.

    Social media users had fun with the new gif, making a variety of less than serious remarks about the asteroid's shape, saying it reminded them of snowmen, potatoes, and even "space peanuts," asking excitedly when new images could be expected.

    NASA has said that it will take some 20 months for all the data on the distant asteroid, lovingly nicknamed the 'space snowman' by some astronomers, to be transmitted back to Earth.

    Related:

    Planet Dung: Columnist Offers Absurd Viewpoint on Ultima Thule ‘Space Snowman’
    ‘Studying Ultima Thule Could Help Answer How Our Planet Came to be’ - Scientist
    NASA New Year's Flyby of Ultima Thule Offers Clues on Solar System Formation
    New Horizons Probe Flies By Distant Asteroid Ultima Thule - NASA
    NASA Spacecraft Detects Weird Anomaly Days Ahead of Ultima Thule Flyby
    Gigantic 460ft Asteroid Skims Past Earth – Reports
    WATCH: NASA’s Osiris-Rex Probe Takes Flyby Video of Asteroid Bennu
    NASA Warns of "Holiday" Asteroid Approaching Earth Ahead of Christmas
    Tags:
    gif, space probe, image, spacecraft, asteroid, probe, Ultima Thule, NASA, Milky Way
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse