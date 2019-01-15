Register
03:20 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial Intelligence

    Israel to Fall Behind the World Unless Tel Aviv Pays Big for AI Systems – Report

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    120

    Israel’s chief tech body has issued a report urging Israeli authorities to come up with an AI strategy and big investments – lest Tel Aviv will fall behind the rest of the world.

    Israel should put a lot of effort into artificial intelligence (AI) technologies if it wants to stay on par with the rest of the world, says a report by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) — the body tasked with setting the nation's tech policies.

    "AI will be with us for very many years, and without a massive national program for Israel, we'll trail the rest of the world," said Aharon Aharon, chief executive officer at IIA.

    According to the report, the world has entered a race to develop AI systems. Seventeen countries — including Canada, China, Denmark, France, India, South Korea and Taiwan — have already declared their AI strategies, some with investments of billions of dollars, it says, citing Beijing's $10 billion and South Korea's $2 billion investments in the field.

    Domestic violence 
    CC0
    Israel Waging War Against 'Revenge Porn' Plague
    While not entirely a new concept, AI systems have received a massive boost due to today's significantly increased chip computational abilities. The field is expected to grow by almost 37 percent starting in 2018 and reach a $191 billion in total market value by 2025, the Times of Israel reports, citing research firm MarketsandMarkets.

    "Countries and companies that lead this wave of innovation will then get the lion's share of the ensuing profits, while those who lag behind will be forced to make do with the leftovers," the IIA report reads.

    According to the report, Israel is already facing a "gap" with those countries which have understood the benefits of investment in AI, and must ramp up its efforts to close this gap by "consolidation of all sectors — government, academia, and industry."

    "We must acknowledge the fact that we are already falling behind in the race for AI-based technological dominance," the report says.

    The report points out that mere investments are not enough to fill the technological gap. The AI strategy must encompass strengthening academic research in AI; boosting human capital in the sector; developing computer and data infrastructures for R&D to serve both academia and industry; and helping implement AI technologies in all industries.

    It also points out that the investments required might be just too big for individual companies, and therefore, the government has to step in.

    Damascus sky lights up with service to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Netanyahu Confirms Israel Struck Damascus International Airport Over the Weekend
    Besides, the field is totally unregulated at the moment, and new rules must be developed by authorities to guide the transition of decision-making processes from humans to machines.

    "In AI, decisions are made by non-human entities. As a result, there is a shift in the concept of culpability," the report reads. "The transition to accepting decisions made by algorithms, particularly in critical domains, calls for appropriate regulation."

    During previous major technological waves, Israel managed to stay on par with leading nations, the Times of Israel notes. While the defense industry played key role in Israel's communications technology sector, and academic research was the main drive behind Israel's software development, it was the government that coordinated the efforts, emphasized and promoted those areas, and it should do so again, the report says.

    "Despite the substantial threat posed by the growing global competition, we believe that Israel has an excellent chance of being a technological leader in the era of AI," the report concludes.

    Related:

    Israel Carried Out Attacks Against Iranian Targets in Syria, PM Netanyahu Claims
    IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' - Reports
    Not Loving It: Crucified Ronald McDonald Triggers Christian Protests in Israel
    'Problem of Ego and Ignorance': Israel to Crackdown on Bedouin Polygamy – Report
    Israel's High Court Orders Ultra-Orthodox Party to Accept Female Members
    Israel Unveils Highway in West Bank Slammed by Palestinians as 'Apartheid Road'
    Hezbollah Planned Surprise Attack to 'Cause Earthquake' in Israel – IDF Chief
    Top Iranian General Says Israel Must Be ‘Annihilated and Destroyed’
    Tags:
    strategy, investment, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Israel Innovation Authority, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse