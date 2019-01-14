Register
14:43 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The full moon appears behind the Mattielli-statue on the Hofkirche church during a blood moon eclipse over Dresden, eastern Germany, on July 27, 2018

    Will 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' Prove to Be Horrendous Armageddon Sign?

    © AFP 2018 / Sebastian Kahnert / dpa
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Moon-related prophecies of doom have been around for quite a while, all of them going back to a biblical prediction, but at this point in time they have earned even more attention due to the blood moon expected to soon appear on the horizon.

    An extremely rare super wolf blood moon has given rise to a number of conspiracy theories centring on biblical predictions about the end of the world. The stunning sight occurs only 28 times in a century, with the next appearance expected to be on 20 January and onwards, with its exotic colour drawing the particular attention of conspiracy theorists.

    Many see the menacing blood moon as evidence of a biblical prophecy soon to be fulfilled: arguably the best-known book on the subject is titled “Four Blood Moons: Something is about to change”.  Others — no less popular ones with conspiracy theorists — are “Blood Moons: Decoding the Imminent Heavenly Signs”, by Mark Biltz, and “Blood Moons Rising: Bible Prophecy, Israel, and the Four Blood Moons”, by Pastor Mark Hitchcock from Oklahoma.

    Moon
    © NASA .
    Chinese Rover Sends First PHOTO of Moon's Dark Side - Aerospace Corporation

    Anyway, a bleeding moon is a bad omen by far not only in folklore or popular literature, but importantly, in Abrahamic religion and the Bible itself. For instance, the books of Joel, Acts and Revelation in the King James Bible all portray the Blood Moon as a precursor of the arrival of the Lord and Judgement Day:

    “The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come”, Chapter 2 of the Book of Acts reads, while the Book of Revelation continues along the same lines:

    “And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind”.

    This has given food for thought to religious conspiracy theorists, who instantly picked up on the omen, reiterating the biblical prediction. One of them, Megachurch Pastor Hagee referred to the aforementioned lines from “The Book of Books”, stating that mankind is ignorant of divine signals:

    “I believe that the Heavens are God’s billboard, that He has been sending signals to Planet Earth but we just have not been picking them up”, he said.

    He earlier predicted that a grand Rapture will come along when Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth.

    In scientific terms, the blood moon is rather the result of rare chemical and galactic interactions and conditions, making the upcoming phenomenon an especially unique lunar eclipse, or phrased otherwise, the state of the Earth being located between the Sun and the Moon. The light colour spectrum is thus refracted through particle elements, with the blue-green part of it, characteristic of the Moon, being cast out altogether, and the orange and reddish parts being the only ones visible from the Earth.

    READ MORE: Breaking the Fast: Muslim World Celebrates the End of Ramadan

     

    Related:

    'Not the End of the World': PM May Claims UK Can Benefit From No-Deal Brexit
    Breaking the Fast: Muslim World Celebrates the End of Ramadan
    Get Ready! End of the World Starts in Five Days, Says Doomsday Theorist
    Tags:
    popular literature, God, Armageddon, Bible, conspiracy, literature, Israel, Moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse