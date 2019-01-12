Control Over Russia's Only Space Telescope Lost - Scientists

“We're trying to fix the problem […], there are different communications systems; some of them work, some do not work. We still receive some signals. Such failures have occurred earlier. It can return to normal,” the scientist explained.
According to Nikolai Kardashev, scientists continue to receive data from the orbital telescope, despite its failure to respond to remote commands. Specialists from the company which build the device are working on restoring two-way communications.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)