Cybersecurity Firm Warns AI May 'Go to Dark Side' in 2019

The company published a list of threats to be aware of in 2019, featuring a warning that AI could switch to "the Dark Side." It did not specify what it called artificial intelligence.
"Cyber-criminals will start using AI for attacks, making the battlefield environment more tough," the statement read.Vietnam Rolls Out Cybersecurity Law Censoring ‘Toxic, Confusing' Content Online
The company said the use of AI in combination with a variety of techniques would make cyberattacks stealthier and increase their pace.
Prevalence of smart gadgets with low security, it said further, could strip away user privacy with semi-legal monitoring of their activities, parasite on network vulnerabilities with cryptomining and pull users into fraud schemes.
