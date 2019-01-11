Register
20:48 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Black Hole

    Scientists Divided on Whether Blast Was Black Hole's Birth or 'Tidal Disruption'

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Astronomers and astrophysicists from around the world still aren't certain what to make of an unusually bright flash of light coming from a galaxy far, far away that was witnessed last June, coming up with two intriguing theories about what exactly the phenomenon entailed.

    The event, captured on 16 June 2018 by the NASA-funded ATLAS-1 telescope in Hawaii and several other sources, is known to have originated in a star-forming galaxy in the Hercules constellation, some 200 million light-years away from Earth, meaning the event occurred while dinosaurs still roamed the earth.

    Over three days, astronomers witnessed an explosion of light equivalent to at least ten supernovas before proceeding to fade over the next several months. The event was officially classified the AT2018cow, but was quickly nicknamed "the Cow" by astronomers.

    AN IMAGE OF AT2018COW AND ITS HOST GALAXY OBTAINED ON AUGUST 17, 2018 USING W. M. KECK OBSERVATORY'S INSTRUMENT, THE DEEP IMAGING AND MULTI-OBJECT SPECTROGRAPH (DEIMOS).
    R. MARGUTTI/W. M. KECK OBSERVATORY
    AN IMAGE OF AT2018COW AND ITS HOST GALAXY OBTAINED ON AUGUST 17, 2018 USING W. M. KECK OBSERVATORY'S INSTRUMENT, THE DEEP IMAGING AND MULTI-OBJECT SPECTROGRAPH (DEIMOS).

    That's where the scientific consensus ends.

    At a meeting of the American Astronmical Society in Seattle on Thursday, researchers of two opposing camps – one saying that 'the Cow' was a massive black hole shredding a passing star, and the other claiming it was a supernova event giving birth to a neutron star or black hole, met to discuss their theories.

    Massive Supernova?

    Dr. Raffaella Margutti, an astrophysicist from Northwestern University and team leader of the 'supernova event' group, indicated that the importance of the event for science could not be overemphasised.

    Project Ikarus
    © Photo: Icarus Interstellar
    Interstellar for Real: Meet the Nuclear-Powered Spaceships of the Future
    "Our team used high-energy X-ray data to show that the Cow has characteristics similar to a compact body like a black hole or neutron star consuming material. But based on what we saw in other wavelengths, we think this was a special case and that we may have observed – for the first time – the creation of a compact body in real time," Margutti explained.

    In other words, if the team's theory is proven, it will be humanity's first-ever confirmed spotting of the creation of a black hole. Study coauthor Brian Grefenstette, an instrument scientist at Caltech, explained that "if we're seeing the birth of a compact object in real time, this could be the start of a new chapter in our understanding of stellar evolution."

    The team studied data from several observatories, including NASA's NuSTAR, the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton and INTEGRAL satellites, and the National Science Foundation's Very Large Array, a US radio-based observatory.

    Tidal Disruption?

    The other team, led by Dr. Paul Kuin of University College London (UCL), believes that the Cow was a "tidal disruption event," and what scientists really witnessed was a massive black hole shredding a passing white dwarf star into a stream of gas with a powerful gravitational wave.

    "We think a tidal disruption created the quick, really unusual burst of light at the beginning of the event and best explains Swift's multi-wavelength observations as it faded over the next few months," study co-author Dr. Amy Lien said, referring to data gleaned from NASA's space-based Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

    Calculating that the 'offending' black hole was between 100,000 to one million times the mass of our Sun, the 'tidal disruption event' proponents believe the star that was shredded was a dwarf star only about the size of Earth.

    Papers of both teams arguing their respective cases will appear in future editions of two scientific journals, with the "massive supernova" paper set to appear in the Astrophysical Journal, and the "tidal disruption event" paper coming soon to the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

    Galaxy
    CC0
    Our Milky Way to Face Double-KO Punch in Two Galactic Collisions - Astronomers
    While touting the "supernova" theory for its use of data from multiple observatories, Dr. Grefenstette admitted that deciphering the mystery of what exactly happened a long time ago in the galaxy far, far away won't be easy.

    "We looked at this object with many different observatories, and of course the more windows you open onto an object, the more you can learn about it. But, as we're seeing with the Cow, that doesn't mean the solution will be simple," he concluded.

    Related:

    Astronomers Detect Mysterious Radio Signals From Deep Space
    Our Milky Way to Face Double-KO Punch in Two Galactic Collisions - Astronomers
    Astronomers Detect 'Sparkly' Exoplanet Filled With Precious Gemstones
    NASA Satellite Discovers 'Cool' Neptune-Like Exoplanet
    Tags:
    theories, tidal disruption, space explosion, astronomer, black hole, supernova, astronomy, science, Universe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse