Elon Musk Unveils SpaceX Starship Test Vehicle (VIDEO)

Elon Musk said on Friday that his company, SpaceX, had completed the installation of a Starship reusable space-rocket system launch vehicle for a suborbital test flight.
Starship test flight rocket just finished assembly at the @SpaceX Texas launch site. This is an actual picture, not a rendering. pic.twitter.com/k1HkueoXaz— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2019
The rocket and space systems consist of two parts: the Starship — the spacecraft or the upper stage, and the Super Heavy — the rocket accelerator (the more powerful analog of the first stage, the Falcon 9).
SpaceX first Starship hopper under Texas Boca Chica Beach's cloudy sky.@elonmusk #Starship #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/hVg5Ken7Vp— Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) January 10, 2019
It will be able to put up to 100 tonnes of payload into orbit. It is assumed that the system can be used repeatedly.
The Starship test prototype is designed to test the technical issues of suborbital flights.
