Elon Musk Unveils SpaceX Starship Test Vehicle (VIDEO)

The project formerly known as the BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) was presented on September 2017 at the International Astronautics Congress in Adelaide, Australia. In November 2018, Musk announced that from now BFR will be called Starship.

Elon Musk said on Friday that his company, SpaceX, had completed the installation of a Starship reusable space-rocket system launch vehicle for a suborbital test flight.

Starship test flight rocket just finished assembly at the @SpaceX Texas launch site. This is an actual picture, not a rendering. pic.twitter.com/k1HkueoXaz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2019

The rocket and space systems consist of two parts: the Starship — the spacecraft or the upper stage, and the Super Heavy — the rocket accelerator (the more powerful analog of the first stage, the Falcon 9).

It will be able to put up to 100 tonnes of payload into orbit. It is assumed that the system can be used repeatedly.

READ MORE: SpaceX Launches US Military GPS Satellite After Several Delays

The Starship test prototype is designed to test the technical issues of suborbital flights.