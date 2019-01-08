German Auto Firm Rolls Out 'Robotic Dogs' for Automated Door to Door Deliveries

With the development of online trade, as well as robots, autonomous cars and drones, companies have started studying new ways to deliver goods to customers, minimising personnel costs. A subsidiary of the German company Continental AG may have found a way to do it.

Continental Automotive has presented a revolutionary system of autonomous delivery during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on 8 January, which will allow for the delivery of goods right to buyers' doorsteps. The system, called the Continental Urban Mobility Experience (CUbE), consists of stylish self-driving vans that transport… robot delivery dogs.

The dogs, carrying goods to be delivered, are first loaded into the van, which later drives them to the destination address. There, the dog with the delivery emerges from the vehicle and carries the package to the recipient's door. Both parts of the system are electrically powered and fully autonomous, meaning that no human involvement is required.

"These synergies create an exciting potential for holistic delivery concepts using similar solutions for different platforms", Continental's division chief Ralph Lauxmann shared.

Lauxmann hasn't disclosed, however, when the system will be available to the public.

This was not the only autonomous system demonstrated at the CES 2019. Honda promised to reveal its own Autonomous Work Vehicle and P.A.T.H. (Predicting Action of The Human) Bot at the event, while Russian search giant Yandex announced a presentation and demo of an autonomous taxi service.