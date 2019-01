MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft is expected to reach the International Space Station (ISS) in record three hours, a space industry source told Sputnik.

The launch of Russia's Progress MS-11 to the ISS has been rescheduled to 4 April, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The launch of Progress MS-11, previously planned for 28 March, has been pushed to 4 April", the source said.

A space industry source told Sputnik last month that Progress cargo spacecraft would be launched to the ISS on 28 March, 31 July and 2 December 2019.

READ MORE: NASA Reveals Reason Behind Roscosmos Head's Cancelled Visit