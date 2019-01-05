Ford Recalls Almost One Mln Vehicles to Replace Allegedly Exploding Inflators

American multinational automaker, Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles around the world and over 782,000 vehicles in the US, making it one of the largest series of recalls in US history.

The 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang vehicles are being recalled in order to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel, according to the Associated Press.

"You may be driving a Ford vehicle that is part of the nationwide Takata airbag recall. These airbags can explode in the event of a crash, spraying shrapnel that can injure or kill", Ford said on its website, adding that the plan is to "achieve 100 percent accounting for Ford vehicles in the highest priority groups under the airbag recalls by June 30, 2020".

The move has forced Takata of Japan to seek bankruptcy protection and sell most of its assets to pay for the repairs.

The inflators get more dangerous as they get older because ammonium nitrate worsens due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold, according to reports. The most dangerous inflators are reportedly in areas of the South along the Gulf of Mexico that have high humidity.

In 2017 Ford recalled nearly 6,000 cars with 2.0-litre gasoline engines due to poorly welded studs in torque converters — the device that connects the engine to the transmission.

More than 8,000 super duty trucks were recalled to inspect fuel tank straps for missing reinforcements, which could create a fire hazard, in 2016.