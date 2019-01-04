Beware New Virus: WhatsApp Gold is Here to Hack & Ruin Your Phone

Set up by scammers to trick users into thinking there is a new update for their WhatsApp, a downloadable malware has been promoted via spam messages on the mobile application.

Messages warning against a fake update called 'WhatsApp Gold' and a video supposedly carrying a virus called "martinelli," have resurfaced online. Users would receive a notification saying:

"If you know anyone using WhatsApp you might pass on this. An IT colleague has advised that a video comes out tomorrow from WhatsApp called martinelli do not open it, it hacks your phone and nothing will fix it. Spread the word. "If you receive a message to update the Whatsapp to Whatsapp Gold, do not click!!!!! Now said on the news this virus is difficult and severe. Pass it on to all."

Many have reacted to the warning and discussed the memo on social media.

I've been sent this warning twice today so am passing it on as better safe than sorry…

"If you receive a message to update Whatsapp Gold * Do not open it!

They just announced that the virus is serious.

Send it to everyone." — Bakehouse Cottage #FBPE (@Bakehouse2016) January 3, 2019​

Hi just a warning from a friend of mine about a new scam called "WhatsApp Gold"

So beware of calls txts with this in the title.

No other details sorry. — Lord Happy Pants (@The_Titan_King) January 2, 2019​

HAHAAHAHAHHAAA 😂 — Badreya (@badreya_ali98) January 4, 2019​

There appears to be no such thing as the "martintelli video," users do need to be aware of the Whatsapp Gold virus, which has been pushed by scammers since 2016. It offers users an exclusive update for the WhatsApp application. What is presented as a limited edition version of the app to the public is in fact a malware, which can potentially damage your phone and access personal data.