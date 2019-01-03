'Earth on Fire, Hurry & Build Space Station': Twitter Reacts to Perihelion

91.4 million miles may not seem like a short distance for humans but for Earth it constituted the closest point to the Sun during its year-long orbit, which was reached on 3 January 2019 and caused an outburst of comments on social media.

Earth's perihelion takes place in early January, as the change in the distance between the two bodies is achieved due to the tilt in the Earth's axis. The Earth's orbit is not a perfect circle, but elliptical.

Perihelion doesn't affect weather conditions, season or temperature on Earth. However, for some social media users it didn't seem to matter, as the phenomenon led to somewhat apocalyptic comments, as well as sarcastic reactions.

Wow the earth is going to be on fire. Hurry build space station so i can finally go where no man has gone before. — Sweet love (@Sweetlo08965301) January 3, 2019​

Is he really?— — tear in my heart 🌻 (@nicojoons) January 3, 2019​

Because your part of the world is faced away from the sun genius — 👽 (@BaronBlxck) January 3, 2019​

Daniel Brown, Associate Professor in Astronomy and Science Communication School of Science and Technology at the UK's Nottingham Trent University, called the phenomenon a "super sun."

It's here!

This year's SUPER SUN. 😮😮



When it rises it will be appear the biggest this year. 4% larger than in July…



See if you notice it😎…No?

Well so much for the SUPER moon stuff then as well… 😉

Happy perihelion@SophiaCentre@fraumichel1 @FSilva_Archaeo pic.twitter.com/qaxUYgUxFF — Daniel Brown (@AstroDanNTU) January 3, 2019​

According to astronomers, night sky observers will also be able to witness a shower of shooting stars — the Quadrantid meteor shower - which will peak on 4 January 2019.

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower will peak early Friday morning. The time window is very tight for this event, so check it out just after midnight. Look just below the Big Dipper. #Space #Quadrantid pic.twitter.com/OXGIHih8sM — Andrew Buck Michael (@AndrewWSYX6) January 3, 2019​

The International Meteor Organisation (IMO) predicts that the shower will reach its peak at 2h20m UT (2:20am GMT) GMT on 4 January 2019.