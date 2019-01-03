Chinese Rover Sends First PHOTO of Moon's Dark Side - Aerospace Corporation

While the landing was completed at 10:26 a.m. Beijing time (02:26 GMT), the first close-up image of the far side of the Moon was sent to Earth at 11:40 a.m.
Artificially-lit Moon surface with a crater, as well as a fragment of the rover can be seen on the image that the CASC posted on its WeChat account.
China's Chang'e-4 probe takes photo of the far side of the moon.
It is set to enable studies of the lunar surface's mineral structure and of the lunar mantle.
The Chang'e-4 was launched from the Xichang space center, located in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, on December 7, 2018.
