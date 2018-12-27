Russian Soyuz-2.1a Rocket With Satellites Blasts Off From Vostochny Cosmodrome

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (Russia) (Sputnik) - The Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying Russian Kanopus-V satellites number five and number six and foreign spacecraft successfully lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rocket was launched at 05:07 a.m. Moscow time (02:07 GMT) as planned.

The Fregat upper stage will now bring two Kanopus-V remote sensing satellites and 26 spacecraft from Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain and the United States to the orbit.

READ MORE: Russia to Deorbit Progress Spaceship Docked at ISS in Coming Days

Kanopus-V number five is expected to separate at 06:06 a.m., while Kanopus-V number six is planned to separate at 06:12 a.m. After this, foreign satellites will also be separated.

At 10:00 a.m., the upper stage will begin de-orbiting and will enter the atmosphere of Earth at 10:25 a.m.