Number of World's Space Launches in 2018 Exceeds 100, Space Industry Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In 2018, the number of space launches carried out throughout the world surpassed 100 for the first time since 1990, a source in the Russian rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the space activity activation was explained by the doubling of Chinese space launches.

"A total of 112 space launches have been carried out so far this year. The number of launches per year for the last time exceeded 100 in 1990," the source said.

According to the source, the number of space launches is set to reach 115, with three more launches scheduled for 2018.

"In general, the increase [in the number of space launches] was ensured by China, which conducted 18 space launches in 2017 and will carry out a total of 39 launches in 2018 with one more launch planned [this year]," the source said.

The source added that India, New Zealand and the United States had also increased the number of space launches in the current year, while Japan and Russia, on the contrary, reduced the number of space launches.