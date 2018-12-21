Register
10:42 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists snorkel around Upolu Cay on the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns off the Australian north east coast

    Sand Dunes Unusually Preserved Underwater Since Ice Age Discovered off Australia

    © AP Photo / Brian Cassey
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    How the giant masses of sand hidden off the Australian coast have survived the submersion of the sea has intrigued researchers. They suspect that the answer to this mystery lies in the grains of the ancient sand, the composition of which is different from their modern equivalent.

    The 70 kilometre-long sand dunes that were submerged by the sea around 12,000 years ago were discovered 40 kilometres off the east coast of Australia, the local broadcaster ABC News reported. The masses, which look like sand dunes on the nearby Fraser Island, turned out to be rock-hard and well preserved.

    "I think the intriguing thing is what mechanism enabled them to be so well preserved", a scientist from the University of Sydney, Tiago Passos, told the broadcaster.

    The 15 metre high formations, which are located 60 metres underwater, were first spotted with sonar imaging while the scientists were studying the Great Barrier Reef. The new study detected a peculiarity that might have helped solidify the dunes, allowing them to be preserved for thousands of years.

    READ MORE: Sand Dunes in a White Coat: Snow Falls in Sahara Desert (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    The sand that the dunes are made of has calcium carbonate inside instead of quartz, a material that most modern-day sand dunes are made from. The scholars suggest that calcium carbonate was the key element that helped harden the dunes under the influence of fresh rainwater, cementing the sand together before the sea submerged the dunes. This makes the findings unique and helpful for determining how wind, as well as physical obstacles, formed the terrain many years ago. Modern dunes, including the ones on the nearby Fraser Island, could hardly be preserved for thousands of years, as their composition differs.

    "They would be eroded, as they don't have enough carbonate content to turn them into rock", Passos said.

    Related:

    NASA Reveals Striking Blue Photo of Sand Dune on The Red Planet (PHOTO)
    Scientist Shares Secrets of Pluto's Frozen Dunes
    Sand Dunes in a White Coat: Snow Falls in Sahara Desert (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Swedish Scientists to Strew Artificial Dunes Offsetting World Deluge
    Tags:
    structures, sand, geology, research, Great Barrier Reef, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse