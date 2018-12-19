Register
22:49 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    Sweet Find: NASA Study Finds Sugars, Key Ingredient for Life, Can Form in Space

    CC0 / UKT2
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A new study by NASA scientists has proven that sugar molecules - one of the building blocks of life - can form in conditions similar to those in outer space. The find provides further grist to the mill of the argument that life on Earth got some sort of help from above in its formation.

    A new paper published on Tuesday by scientists from the National Atmospheric and Space Administration's (NASA) Ames Research Center in the journal Nature Communications proves that a sugar molecule key to the formation of life can form in the extremely cold and radiation-rich conditions of outer space.

    Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. Photo was made by a 16mm movie camera inside the lunar module, shooting at one frame per second
    © AP Photo / NASA
    NASA Offers to Prove to Skeptical NBA Star That Moon Landings Happened

    The scientists recreated the conditions of space by cooling aluminum substrate to —440 degrees Fahrenheit, close to absolute zero, and placing it in a vacuum chamber, into which they pumped a mixture of water and methanol gas, similar to that found in the interstellar medium. They then bathed the sample in ultraviolet light to simulate stellar radiation.

    At first, ice built up on the sample, but the UV light melted it. But what scientists found after was the real prize: a small amount of 2-deoxyribose — the "D" in "DNA" — had formed, along with several other kinds of sugar molecules, on the surface of the aluminum substrate.

    "For more than two decades we've asked ourselves if the chemistry we find in space can make the kinds of compounds essential to life. So far, we haven't picked a single broad set of molecules that can't be produced," said Scott Sandford, a senior scientist in the Ames astrochemistry lab and an author on the new paper.

    "The universe is an organic chemist," said Sandford. "It has big beakers and lots of time — and the result is a lot of organic material, some of which is useful to life."

    Mars surface
    © NASA . JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    LISTEN What Does Mars Wind Sound Like? NASA Reveals Audio Sample From Red Planet

    The scientists then went looking for those sugar compounds in samples from carbonaceous meteorites. While they didn't find 2-deoxyribose in their samples, they did find other sugars, meaning that with a large sample size, they could find the elusive key ingredient for life.

    The find only further encourages the theory that life on Earth either got help from an interstellar object plummeting down to the planet, delivering some key chemicals, or was transported wholesale from another world, blasted off by an impact and then unwittingly winding up here.

    In late October, a trio of Harvard scientists — including one who's attracted no shortage of ire as of late for suggesting the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua might be a spacecraft — published a paper describing how life might have been transplanted here by a process called panspermia, even across interstellar distances.

    Image of asteroid 2015 TB145
    © NASA. NAIC-Arecibo/NSF
    Duck! Trio of Rocks to Whiz By Earth Saturday, Followed by ‘Skull Asteroid’

    The basic idea of panspermia is that an impactor, like a comet or asteroid, crashes into world where life exists, blasting pieces of rock into space that carry the microbes and organic material to some other planet, where they eventually crash down when their rock becomes a meteor. If they survive, the microbes colonize the new world.

    While it's somewhat accepted that panspermia could transplant life from, say, Mars to Earth, life traveling longer distances across the unprotected interstellar medium seems less likely. Ames scientists took issue with the Harvard scientists' suggestion, criticizing it as improbable that the process could work between solar systems.

    "If the journey took millions of years, then that life would die, and it doesn't matter if it is Earth life or non-Earth life," Rocco Mancinelli, a senior research scientist at the Ames Research Center, told NBC at the time. "Why? Because it would be destroyed by cosmic radiation. And even if it could survive that, the radiation given off by the mineral in the rock itself would destroy it."

    Meanwhile, the US space agency's OSIRIS-REx [Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer] spacecraft just arrived at the asteroid Bennu earlier this month, an odd rock that NASA scientists think might give them an idea of what the conditions of early Earth were like. OSIRIS-REx will collect samples from Bennu's surface and ship them to Earth after measuring the asteroid to see if it poses a threat to the planet. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory gives the 110-mile-wide asteroid a cumulative 1-in-2,700 chance of impacting Earth between the years 2175 and 2199.

    Eruption of geysers on Europe
    © NASA . JPL-Caltech
    Life on Jupiter Moon? NASA Develops Nuclear 'Tunnelbot' to Probe Europa's Ice

    On December 10, NASA announced OSIRIS-REx had found evidence of water clay on Bennu.

    "Data obtained from the spacecraft's two spectrometers… reveal the presence of molecules that contain oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded together, known as ‘hydroxyls,'" the space agency said in a press release, Sputnik reported. "The [NASA] team suspects that these hydroxyl groups exist globally across the asteroid in water-bearing clay minerals, meaning that at some point, Bennu's rocky material interacted with water."

    Related:

    NASA Thanks Russia for Prompt Crew Rescue After Soyuz Accident – Military
    Life on Jupiter Moon? NASA Develops Nuclear 'Tunnelbot' to Probe Europa's Ice
    NASA Successfully Tests Orion Launch Abort System
    NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Starts Work, Sends Selfie (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    astronomy, DNA, sugar, origin, life, study, NASA, Ames Research Center, Avi Loeb, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse