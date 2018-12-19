US Congress Needs Privacy Law to Protect Facebook User Data - Senator

"Facebook’s seemingly unrestrained sharing of user data is the privacy equivalent of the BP oil spill. Ongoing, uncontained, & toxic," one tweet read. "We will be paying the price for decades."
Blumenthal also called for renewed hearings in the Senate Commerce Committee on privacy legislation when the new Congress convenes in January.
In doing so, Blumenthal charged that Facebook has violated an earlier agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to restrict outside access to users’ personal information.
