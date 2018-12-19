NASA Thanks Russia for Prompt Crew Rescue After Soyuz Accident – Military

"During a solemn event, Roscosmos and NASA officials thanked crews… for their outstanding support in an emergency," the statement said.
The military added that crews of An-12 planes, Mi-8 helicopters, and ground vehicles, which took part in the rescue operation, were awarded. They included paratroopers, military doctors and rescuers.
The Soyuz crew jettisoned the carrier rocket using an emergency escape system, which sent them into a steep fall back to earth. They were picked up in good health by a search-and-rescue team.
