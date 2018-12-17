Wolverine's Adamantium In Real Life? Scientists Develop Unique Alloy

According to the data unveiled by Japanese Tohoku University, a new metal alloy, which could resist the temperatures as high as 2,912 F (1,600 C), had been developed.
An adamantium-like alloy was given a name after the main components it is consisted of — titanium carbide-reinforced, molybdenum-silicon-boron alloy or simply MoSiBTiC.
The findings regarding MoSiBTiC showed that the new alloy could be perfect for using in such systems as energy conversion systems in automotive applications, power plants, and propulsion systems in aircraft engines and rockets, News Release reads.
