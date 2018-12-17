Super-Fast 3-Hour Manned Flights to ISS Will Start in 1.5 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) under an ultra-fast three-hour scheme, which envisages circling the Earth twice, will begin in a year and a half, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Sunday.

"We are planning to repeat the launch of the Progress cargo spacecraft in an ultra-short two-rotation scheme next March. The flight time is three hours. In a year and a half, we will deliver cosmonauts and space tourists to the ISS faster than a flight from Moscow to Brussels," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Пуск грузового корабля "Прогресс" по двухвитковой сверхкороткой схеме планируем повторить в марте следующего года.

Продолжительность полёта — 3 часа.

Через полтора года будем доставлять на #МКС космонавтов, а также космических туристов быстрее, чем лететь от Москвы до Брюсселя. pic.twitter.com/78lBWqNN0R — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) December 16, 2018

Rogozin also confirmed information, provided earlier to Sputnik by a source, that the next cargo spacecraft would be launched on March 28 under an ultra-fast scheme.

For decades, spaceships with crew and cargo typically flew for about 50 hours before reaching the ISS. In 2013, Russia introduced a six-hour route to the International Space Station, consisting of four orbits.

The Progress MS-09 spacecraft was first launched to the ISS under the three-hour scheme in July.