Foreign Minister: Japan Moving Forward to Ensure 'Free, Fair, Secure' Cyberspace

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan seeks to ensure free and fare cyberspace, and in order to achieve this goal Tokyo is cooperating with over a dozen countries and regions on the matter, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono has stated addressing the participants of the Doha Forum in Qatar.

"In the field of cybersecurity Japan is vigorously moving forward with our cyber diplomacy to realize a free, fair and secure cyberspace," Kono said.

According to the Japanese foreign minister, the countries should deepen and share the understanding of each other's legislation and policies in the field.

"Japan is engaging in bilateral and multilateral dialogues on cyber with 14 countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, the European Union, Russia and ASEAN. I hope that we can have such dialogues with Middle Eastern countries in the near future," Kono indicated.

The cybersecurity has recently become a vital matter for many governments, with countries' officials stressing the necessity to build strong cybersecurity and emphasizing the importance of raising the capability to respond to cyber attacks.

The Doha Forum — a global platform for dialogue that brings together leaders in policy from around the world — started in the Qatari capital earlier on Saturday. The event will last through Sunday, with such officials as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expected to participate in the event.