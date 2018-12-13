Passenger Plane’s Nose Cone Crushed By Drone During Landing - Reports (PHOTOS)

The aircraft landed at General Abelardo L Rodriguez International Airport on Wednesday morning, Diario de Colima reported Thursday.
— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 13, 2018
The 737 arrived from the airport in Guadalajara, a city in Jalisco known for tequila and mariachi music, the periodical reported.
— Vic Oropeza Zavala (@VicOropeza) December 13, 2018
The aircraft's radome and weather radar were both damaged, according to images posted on social media.
— FsMex.com (@FsMexcom) December 12, 2018
The plane's crew completed their descent as if it were business as usual and without complications, according to Diario de Colima, which noted that passengers disembarked from the plane normally.
Aeromexico has yet to comment on the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)