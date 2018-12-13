Passenger Plane’s Nose Cone Crushed By Drone During Landing - Reports (PHOTOS)

An Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 aircraft allegedly collided with a drone as it approached the runway at an airport in Tijuana, Mexico, according to local media.

The aircraft landed at General Abelardo L Rodriguez International Airport on Wednesday morning, Diario de Colima reported Thursday.

​The 737 arrived from the airport in Guadalajara, a city in Jalisco known for tequila and mariachi music, the periodical reported.

​The aircraft's radome and weather radar were both damaged, according to images posted on social media.

​The plane's crew completed their descent as if it were business as usual and without complications, according to Diario de Colima, which noted that passengers disembarked from the plane normally.

Aeromexico has yet to comment on the incident.