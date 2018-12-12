Register
20:21 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An illustration of a Breakthrough Starshot ‘nanocraft’ being propelled toward the Alpha Centauri star system with a powerful laser beam

    Space Start-up Plans to Build 100-Gigawatt Laser to Launch Interstellar Probes

    © Photo: Breakthrough Foundation
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Prior to sending probes into deep space, the company is going to test a 1 GW laser that would allegedly be able to deliver probes to planets in our solar system within months or even weeks.

    Breakthrough Starshot is planning to use a powerful 100 GW laser to propel 1,000 tiny drones at 20% the speed of light to one of our two closest galaxies — Proxima Centauri or Alpha Centauri, Business Insider reported, citing the chief engineer of the project, Peter Klupar. According to Klupar, the idea is no joke and research carried out by the company and its subcontractors shows that the plan could actually work, leading to a new era of space exploration.

    "You would think that this is all impossible, but we have folks at Caltech and the University of Southampton and Exeter University working on about 50 contracts on making all this happen", he said.

    This is a handout photo from the Jet Propulsion Lab in Passadena, Calif., showing the Voyager 2 spacecraft. On right side of the craft is girder-like boom which holds science project equipment and imaging camera. The platform at far end of the boom apparently got stuck-perhaps caused by a collision with particles from Saturn's rings, limitting movement of some of the equipmen, according to JPL scientists. (AP-Photo/HO) 26.8.1981
    © AP Photo / HO
    Happy Space Trails: NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Departs Solar System

    The chief engineer noted that the laser would be "brighter than the sun" and could possibly "ignite an entire city" if it were reflected back to Earth with a mirror, although the latter is not its intended use. Klupar noted that the laser is so bright that it could even act as a beacon for sentient alien life in space.

    Many potential issues remain in the way of the project — for example, space dust could severely damage the "sails" attached to the probes, which are intended to propel them with the laser. Another possible problem is the level of funding required to build such a laser.

    READ MORE: Scientists Can Now Recycle Water, Air, Fuel, Making Deep Space Travel Possible

    Laser
    CC0
    New Chinese Laser Tech Has Space Exploration, Oil Exploitation Applications

    In order to determine the plausibility of the project, Starshot would first build a 1 GW laser that would dispatch small probes within our solar system at 1% of the speed of light. Since the distance to the planets is relatively small, even at this low speed the probes would be able to reach Mars in a matter of days, and Pluto within months, as opposed to almost 10 years via conventional means.

    The first deep space probes are expected to be launched in the 2030s. They could take the first photos of planets in the Centauri galaxies in the 2060s, but the signal containing the data would only reach Earth four years later, perhaps more.

    Even the 1 GW project first needs to find a daunting $1 billion in funding, although it would allow cheap launches in the future.

    Related:

    US Comes Up With Laser ‘Porch Light’ to Attract Space Aliens
    New Chinese Laser Tech Has Space Exploration, Oil Exploitation Applications
    High-Tech Firepower: Russia Develops New Space Laser Cannon
    Scientists Notice Mysterious Lasers Coming From Space
    Inside China’s High-Tech Space-Based Laser Arsenal
    Tags:
    probe, space exploration, laser beam, laser, Breakthrough Starshot, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok