Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure Facilities Are Sporadic – Kaspersky Lab

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hackers have not found schemes allowing monetisation of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, that is why such attacks remain mainly sporadic, Vladimir Dashchenko, the senior security researcher at the Kaspersky Lab IT company, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In most cases attempted infection of computers of organisations’ technological infrastructure is sporadic. With some minor exceptions, fortunately, cybercriminals have not found secure schemes of monetisation of attacks on industrial information systems", Dashchenko noted.

He added that some illegal platforms were selling software allowing remote access to various computers including those belonging to industrial information systems but pointed out that most cases of infection are linked to start-up and adjustment works carried out with insufficient attention toward cybersecurity.

In late November, a recently-launched cable car service in Moscow was stopped after a cyber attack on its computers. Two days later, the cable car resumed its operation in a regular mode.