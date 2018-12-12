Russian Cosmonauts Find Hole in Soyuz Spacecraft During Spacewalk

Kononenko reported to the MCC that he found a hole.
"Yes, we also observe it [the hole]," an MCC officer, who is communicating with the astronauts, responded.
The cosmonauts added they saw yellow-black formations around the hole in the spacecraft.
"Some kind of double-flowering yellow. And black ones," Kononenko said, answering what he saw around the hole, and was there any fabric there.
During the sealing of the hole in August, the cosmonauts placed a cloth saturated with a sealer on it.
Now Kononenko has to take two swipe samples from the hole area and then apply a patch piece and secure it with clips.
It is also planned to take photo and video of the hole area.
