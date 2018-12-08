SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Arrives at ISS - NASA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A SpaceX unmanned Dragon cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s live stream showed.

On Wednesday, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The space vehicle arrived at the ISS with a delay due to "a satellite communication issue," according to NASA.

The spacecraft is carrying 2.5 tonnes of research equipment and "supplies that will support the crew, station maintenance and dozens of the more than 250 investigations" aboard the ISS, including 24 pounds for Russian researchers.

The spacecraft is expected to remain at the ISS for about a month, and return to earth with the results of scientific experiments in January.