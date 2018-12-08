LISTEN What Does Mars Wind Sound Like? NASA Reveals Audio Sample From Red Planet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US space agency NASA’s Mars lander InSight has sent back the first ever recording of sounds of winds blowing on the Red Planet, NASA has said.

"NASA's Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) lander, which touched down on Mars just 10 days ago, has provided the first ever ‘sounds’ of Martian winds on the Red Planet," NASA said in a statement.

The space agency characterized the sounds of the Martian winds as "haunting low rumble caused by vibrations from the wind, estimated to be blowing between 10 to 15 mph (5 to 7 meters a second)."

BREAKING: Humans have never before heard the sound of wind on Mars until now! Listen to #SoundsOfMars as recorded by @NASAInSight as Martian winds swept over our lander. Best with headphones or a subwoofer. https://t.co/VreQxcAnAM pic.twitter.com/yd98NgZgR3 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) 7 декабря 2018 г.

The vibrations caused by the winds were recorded by a seismometer, installed on the InSight lander, on December 1 as the winds were blowing across its solar panels from northwest to southeast, according to NASA.

The space agency also published a video containing the recording of the sounds which represent a very low pitched noise which is best heard with headphones and subwoofers. The wind vibrations were also recorded by the lander’s air pressure sensor.

NASA said that the mission engineers planned to move the seismometer from the lander on to the ground next to it. The equipment will gather vibrations from deep within the Red Planet.

On November 26, InSight made a historic landing on Mars and began sending images back to mission controllers.