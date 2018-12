According to the website Downdetector, which follows major failures of the largest social networks and other platforms on the Internet, major disruptions were recorded in the functioning of Facebook on the east coast of the United States.

At least one-third of those who reported the issues with the social network experienced a total shutdown, while half were unable to log in properly due to technical problems. There were also reports of malfunctions with Facebook apps.

There are over 500 reports coming from Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, the District Columbia, and other places along the coast.

The failures have been escalating since 10:32 AM EST (03:32 PM GMT).