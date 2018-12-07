Belgium Considering Ban on Huawei Products in State Institutions - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Belgium Center for Cybersecurity is considering the possibility of introducing a ban on the use of telecommunications equipment produced by China's Huawei company, suspected of espionage, by governmental institutions, the Belga news agency reported.

"We have recently commissioned objective research via national and international channels showing that the use of Huawei technologies pose risk," Miguel de Bruycker, the Belgium Center for Cybersecurity director, said as quoted by the Belga news agency.

The publication comes after in November, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States has been urging its allies to abandon the use of Huawei equipment following Washington's example due to the security concerns.

The United States, in particular, expressed worries about the security of its military bases in Germany, Italy and Japan, where Huawei telecommunications equipment are in wide use.

Following the US example, the Australian government banned Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment (ZTE) from supplying 5G technology to the country in August. Japanese authorities reportedly are planning to exclude Huawei products from public procurement amid the US ban.

Before that, US President Donald Trump enacted legislation banning government agencies from using Huawei technology. This came after retail stores at US military bases were prohibited from selling Huawei mobile phones over concerns that they "pose an unacceptable risk to the department’s personnel, information and mission."