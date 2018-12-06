Register
16:48 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Teenagers using digital devices. File.

    IT Professionals Can Spot Deviations in Web User Behaviour

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Information technology specialists at the Moscow State University of Psychology & Education (MSUPE) together with their colleagues from an IT company specializing in artificial intelligence-based solutions have found a way to detect deviating behaviour among users of computer networks and cloud computing environments.

    They have developed two criteria for identifying deviations in user behaviour when diagnosing network threats: one based on self-organizing neural networks, and the other classifying users according to the sequences of typical actions that they perform. The study, carried out with the support of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, was published in the Experimental Psychology peer-reviewed journal.

    READ MORE: AI Can Serve us Well, But Humans Are the Business of Humans — Professor

    Protecting computers from network threats is one of the most important information security issues. Standard security tools used in cloud environments today (data encryption, user identification tools, restriction of access rights and traffic volumes, etc.) are often not effective enough.

    "There is a new way of identifying possible threats based on analyzing user behaviour in real time. Western companies are already using several services analyzing the activity of a large number of users such as Cloud Access Security Broker, LANeye, and UEBA," commented Dean of the MSUPE Information Technologies Department Lev Kuravsky.

    Disabled person
    CC0
    Cognitive Psychology Discoveries to Save Disabled People From Loneliness
    According to experts, one of the most important components in developing these solutions is to build a modern mathematical system for recognizing incorrect user behaviour. The systems should be automated, should be able to operate in the cloud environment and, if possible, have the ability to learn. The scientific novelty of this approach is the use of Kohonen self-organizing networks for generating statistics in testing hypotheses about users of various types.

    The new criterion is much more effective than the classical methods of multidimensional statistical analysis, MSUPE experts noted. The second criterion determines the categories of users with deviations in behaviour according to the sequences of typical actions performed.

    READ MORE: Psychologists: Neural Networks Will be Able to Predict One's Actions

    This algorithm uses the theory of Markov stochastic processes and the maximum likelihood estimation method, with a separate model with a unique set of transition probabilities between its states introduced for each category of users with correct or incorrect behaviour.

    Related:

    Scientists Prove Technology Has Adverse Psychological Effects on Children
    China Doesn't Need to Defend Psychological Level of 7 Yuan per Dollar
    Cognitive Psychology Discoveries to Save Disabled People From Loneliness
    Tags:
    algorithms, psychology, AI, Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse