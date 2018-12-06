Users Report Reddit Down in Europe, US

Reddit is a social news and entertainment website where users submit content in the form of either a link or post with text. Other users then vote the submission "up" or "down", which is used to rank the post and determine its position on the site's pages and front page.

According to the website Downdetector, which follows major failures of the largest social networks and other platforms on the Internet, Reddit has experienced problems on Thursday, with users across the world (predominantly in Europe and the US) reporting that they were unable to log-in or even open the site.

The issues were reported by the users since 12:09 PM GMT.

Many users rushed to express their dissatisfaction on social networks.

Reddit's down. What am I going to do with my life @Reddit? pic.twitter.com/64AUNGfOzK — ts1331 (@starkiller14_) 6 декабря 2018 г.

There are no reports at the moment as to the possible cause of the problem.

