Users Report Reddit Down in Europe, US

According to the website Downdetector, which follows major failures of the largest social networks and other platforms on the Internet, Reddit has experienced problems on Thursday, with users across the world (predominantly in Europe and the US) reporting that they were unable to log-in or even open the site.
is reddit down……. pic.twitter.com/eDf4rHWSG0— yoongichi🍂jinchi (@dmingi_) 6 декабря 2018 г.
The issues were reported by the users since 12:09 PM GMT.
rah, #Reddit ne fonctionne plus là pic.twitter.com/nJFa9eWPOg— Wolf Haley (@EricRatiarison) 6 декабря 2018 г.
Many users rushed to express their dissatisfaction on social networks.
Reddit's down. What am I going to do with my life @Reddit? pic.twitter.com/64AUNGfOzK— ts1331 (@starkiller14_) 6 декабря 2018 г.
There are no reports at the moment as to the possible cause of the problem.
Reddit’s down pic.twitter.com/KaYAnBFl5f— Ceatrix☕ (@Ceatrix_) 6 декабря 2018 г.
