Register
15:15 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Genetic data

    Viral Cyber Attacks Threatening Genetic Data of 85,000 British Patients

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A British scientific project aimed to sequence 100,000 whole genomes from NHS patients has been targeted by foreign cyber hackers, according to a government company set up to run the program.

    Genomics England, established by the UK Department of Health, has suffered multiple cyber attacks on its flagship project — 100,000 Genomes Project that on December 5 announced it achieved its goals.

    On Wednesday, Genomics England addressed the security concerns with regards to the patients' data, harvested throughout the duration of the project.

    "Of course we receive attacks, some originating from overseas, and we regularly test to ensure that none succeed. A key feature of the project is that an individual's data will not be released. Instead, de-identified data is analysed by research users within the secure, monitored environment. None of the well-known viral attacks have succeeded in causing any dysfunction in Genomics England," Sir John Chisholm, Chair of Genomics England, said.

    Launched in 2012 in partnership with the UK National Health Service (NHS), the program was to uncover new diagnoses and improved treatments for patients with rare inherited diseases and cancer through harnessing whole genome sequencing technology.

    The Genomes Project patients' genetic data, belonging to 85,000 people, is being stored at MoD Corsham, in Wiltshire, home to the Joint Forces Command's Information Systems and Services unit. Concerns about its safety come following one of the biggest cyberattacks on the NHS that took place in 2017.

    In May 2017, a malicious ransomware attack, WannaCry, reduced the NHS temporarily to an operation run via pen and paper, threatening lives of patients in the process. WannaCry triggered overwhelming disruption to British health services and almost 20,000 hospital appointments and operations had to be cancelled. Accident and emergency departments turned patients away because they were unable to treat them.

    A government report, reviewing the attack a year later, suggested that the NHS was "lucky."

    "If the attack had not happened on a Friday afternoon in the summer and the kill switch to stop the virus spreading had not been found relatively quickly, then the disruption could have been much worse," revealed the Cyber-attack on the NHS report, published by the House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts on April 18.

     

    Related:

    Rising Threats: UK Bombarded With 'Significant' Cyberattacks Throughout 2017
    Cyber Games: How Future British Techies Are Plucked and Sculpted
    Ransomware May Make You 'WannaCry,' Yet Makes Up Less Than 1% of Cyber Threats
    Tags:
    patients' personal data, genome, ransomware, patients, National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse