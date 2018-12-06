WATCH SpaceX Dragon Blasts Off Carrying Methane Fuel Mission

"The… Dragon spacecraft lifted off at 1:16 pm EST on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida," the release said.
3-2-1… LIFTOFF! @SpaceX’s cargo spacecraft leaves Earth for the @Space_Station, packed with more than 5,600 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware. Watch: https://t.co/N28BsWMMfC pic.twitter.com/a4wPdyQize— NASA (@NASA) 5 декабря 2018 г.
NASA explained that Dragon’s 5,600 pound payload included the Robotic Refueling Mission-3 for the first transfer and long-term storage of liquid methane in micro-gravity — a key step to develop space refueling capabilities for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
More than 5,600 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware left Earth at 1:16 pm ET to head to humanity's orbiting lab. @SpaceX's #Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the @Space_Station on Saturday, Dec. 8. Details: https://t.co/ckyqQRd7va pic.twitter.com/iakeKSTkG7— NASA (@NASA) 5 декабря 2018 г.
The Falcon booster’s s first stage missed the landing zone after being jettisoned and ended up in the water after a grid fin malfunctioned, Space X said via Twitter.
