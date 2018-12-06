WATCH SpaceX Dragon Blasts Off Carrying Methane Fuel Mission

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Space X unmanned Dragon spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral with supplies and new experiments for the International Space Station (ISS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The… Dragon spacecraft lifted off at 1:16 pm EST on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida," the release said.

NASA explained that Dragon’s 5,600 pound payload included the Robotic Refueling Mission-3 for the first transfer and long-term storage of liquid methane in micro-gravity — a key step to develop space refueling capabilities for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

More than 5,600 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware left Earth at 1:16 pm ET to head to humanity's orbiting lab. @SpaceX's #Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the @Space_Station on Saturday, Dec. 8. Details: https://t.co/ckyqQRd7va pic.twitter.com/iakeKSTkG7 — NASA (@NASA) 5 декабря 2018 г.

The Falcon booster’s s first stage missed the landing zone after being jettisoned and ended up in the water after a grid fin malfunctioned, Space X said via Twitter.

