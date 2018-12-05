Russia to Sell First Batch of Ka-62 Choppers in 2020 - CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (Sputnik) - Russian Helicopters company is planning to launch serial production of multipurpose Ka-62 choppers and sell the first four aircraft in 2020, the company CEO, Andrey Boginsky, told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Certification tests are now underway. We have tasked ourselves with demonstrating an experimental aircraft at the MAKS [international air show] flight program. We are actively working on preliminary contracts for a series. We plan to produce and sell four choppers in 2020," Boginsky said.

The Ka-62 medium multirole helicopter is designed for transporting passengers, offshore works, providing emergency medical care, carrying out search and rescue operations, transportation of cargo, patrolling, and ecological monitoring.

The Ka-62 is fitted with two Ardiden 3G engines made by Turbomeca with modular design and dual-channel FADEC system that ensure high reliability, heightened ease of operation, and low fuel use. The helicopter also boasts five-bladed main rotor and enclosed multi-blade anti-torque rotor in the vertical tail fin.

In August, Boginsky said that Ka-62 will receive an international certificate in 2020.

READ MORE: Russian Helicopters CEO: Delivery of New VRT500s to Begin in 2022-2023