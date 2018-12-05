Russia to Sell First Batch of Ka-62 Choppers in 2020 - CEO

"Certification tests are now underway. We have tasked ourselves with demonstrating an experimental aircraft at the MAKS [international air show] flight program. We are actively working on preliminary contracts for a series. We plan to produce and sell four choppers in 2020," Boginsky said.
The Ka-62 is fitted with two Ardiden 3G engines made by Turbomeca with modular design and dual-channel FADEC system that ensure high reliability, heightened ease of operation, and low fuel use. The helicopter also boasts five-bladed main rotor and enclosed multi-blade anti-torque rotor in the vertical tail fin.
In August, Boginsky said that Ka-62 will receive an international certificate in 2020.
READ MORE: Russian Helicopters CEO: Delivery of New VRT500s to Begin in 2022-2023
All comments
Show new comments (0)