WATCH Ariane 5 Vehicle Blasts Off With the Biggest Satellite Ever Built in India

The launch vehicle took to the orbit Indian GSAT-11 and South Korean GEO-KOMPSAT-2A satellites. Ariane 5 is a European heavy-lift booster used to deliver payloads into geostationary transfer orbit or low Earth orbit. Arianespace is the operator of the mission.
An #Ariane5 launch is a thing of beauty! Watch (and re-watch) today's liftoff with @ISRO’s GSAT-11 and GEO-KOMPSAT-2A for @kari2030, performed from the Spaceport in French Guiana. #VA246 pic.twitter.com/QGCFrKfcts— Stéphane Israël (@arianespaceceo) 4 декабря 2018 г.
WATCH SpaceX Sets US Record for Largest Single Launch of Multiple Satellites
All comments
Show new comments (0)