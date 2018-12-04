Roscosmos Targeted by Info Attack to Hamper Revival of Space Industry in Russia

'The [Russian space] industry has just started restructuring to create industry-specific industrial holdings — rocket, engine-building, instrument-making. Roscosmos was set in motion. Perhaps the information attack on us is linked with this. Someone outside and inside the country really does not want Russia to regain leadership in space', Ustimenko said.
He asked the public and the media to respect the rocket and space industry, creating a nuclear shield of the motherland and the most modern digital technologies.
'They are systematically trying to paint the image of Roscosmos as the biggest debtor, and the industry that "devours federal money". The goal is to deprive us of [state] support in the calculation of the industry's budget, which today is almost 20 times less than that of the NASA budget', he added.
Meanwhile, the net profit of Russian space corporation Roscosmos in 2017 amounted to 4.191 billion rubles ($62.7 million), which is 1.5 times higher than the same indicator in 2016, according to the annual report of the state corporation.
